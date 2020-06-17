Uttar Pradesh Police launches 'UPCOP' App for smart policing, filing online FIRs

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched a new mobile application ‘UP Cop’ for better policing in the state and filing of FIRs online. According to reports, this App will help people in registering FIRs online in crimes like theft, loot and cyber fraud in the state.

In cases of crimes like theft, loot and cyber fraud, getting an FIR registered is essential to claim recovery.

But, in most cases, the victims have to make several rounds of police stations before their FIR can be registered.

To ease this, the UP Police have launched this app, which will be available at the swipe of the mobile phone.

Sharing more information, Ashutosh Pandey, Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services), said, “The app will help render 27 services, including employee verification, character certificate verification, permission for dharna/protests, events and film shoots.”

It will also provide post mortem report, abuse report, missing person report, information about stolen and recovered vehicles.

The app has been connected to the state government’s e-dictrict portal to apply for all the documents that are issued by the District Magistrate or the District Collector.

A victim can share confidential information about a crime with the police through the app and your details will not be revealed by the police.

This App can be easily downloaded from the Google Play store and full information regarding it can be obtained by clicking on this link - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=uttarpradesh.citizen.app).

“This is citizen centric mobile application. Citizen can raise various requests related Uttar Pradesh Police department through this application and can track the request status until the final closure. Other useful tabs makes this application robust/capable for viewing the information related to public welfare,’’ the description of the App on the Google Play Store says..