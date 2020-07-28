हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh kidnapping

Uttar Pradesh Police recovers body of Kanpur man 12 days after he was kidnapped

The man, identified as Brajesh Pal, went missing from July 16 night from Dharam Kanta area. 

Uttar Pradesh Police recovers body of Kanpur man 12 days after he was kidnapped

In yet another case of kidnapping, extortion and murder in Uttar Pradesh, the state police on Tuesday recovered the body of a man 12 days after he was kidnapped from Kanpur.

The man, identified as Brajesh Pal, went missing from July 16 night from Dharam Kanta area. On July 17, his family received a call from Pal's number and the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. His family members were given a time limit of five days. 

The police found the body in a well in the Deorahat Police Station area. Pal worked as a manager in Dharam Kanta. The incident took place in the Chaura area in Bhognipur Kotwali region.

Uttar Pradesh kidnappingUttar Pradesh murderUttar Pradesh police
a man murdered in kanpur on demand of extortion money