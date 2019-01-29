Yogi Adityanath announces 'world's longest' Ganga Expressway connecting Prayagraj to Meerut

PRAYAGRAJ: After the first-ever state cabinet meeting in Prayagraj's Kumbh on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the development 600-kilometre long Ganga Expressway.

“The world's longest expressway” will connect Prayagraj with Western UP, said the Chief Minister at a conference post the state cabinet meeting.

“It will be built on 6,550 hectares of land and cost approximately Rs 36,000 crore,” added Adityanath. It will initially be developed as a four-lane expressway and later expandable to six-lane.

“The Ganga-Expressway will go through areas including Meerut-Amroha-Bulandshahr-Budaun-Shahjahanpur-Kannauj-Unnao-Raebareli-Pratapgarh and arrive at Prayagraj,” he added.

The cabinet also decided exempt the Bollywood movie 'Uri' from state GST.

"There is a movie on the surgical strikes 'Uri'. The cabinet has decided to exempt it from state GST. This film will install a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country," said the CM.

Adityanath also announced the development of Bundelkhand Expressway and beautification drive of Maharshri Valmiki Ashram and Maharshi Bharadwaj Ashram.

The UP cabinet met at Prayagraj on Tuesday morning in the backdrop of ongoing Kumbh Mela. For more than five decades, the UP cabinet has been meeting in Lucknow. The last time the state cabinet meeting took place outside Lucknow was in 1962. The then Govind Ballabh Pant-led Congress government met in Nainital, now in Uttarakhand.