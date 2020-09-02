ITBP jawans walk 25 kms in 8 hours to handover body of local to his family in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: In a moving gesture, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans recently carried the body of a local for nearly 8 hours and walked a distance of 25 kms to reach Munsyari from Syuni village, in a remote area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, to hand it over to his family.

The local had died due to shooting stones.

According to reports, the 14th Corps of ITBP was informed about the death of a 30-year-old local youth in frontier village of Syuni village near Baghdayar, the forward post of Pithoragarh district.

Soon after receiving this information on August 30, the ITBP personnel reached the spot and secured the body. Due to incessant rains in the area, the road was closed for vehicular movement.

Sensing the situation, the ITBP jawans, with the help of local residents, decided to carry the body on a stretcher to Munsiyari, about 25 kms from Sunei.

Though the road to Munsiyari was very difficult and full of stones and boulders, the ITBP team kept moving all the way very carefully.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: ITBP jawans carried the body of a local for 8 hrs & walked a distance of 25 kms to reach Munsyari from Syuni village, in remote area of Pithoragarh district, to hand it over to his family, on 30th Aug. The local had died due to shooting stones. (Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/KOuatrzAaV — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Their mission to bring back the dead body and hand it over to the family began in the afternoon on August 30 and ended around seven-thirty in the evening on the same day - nearly eight hours after they started.

A total of 8 soldiers took turns to lift the body and walked about 25 km from Sunei to bring it first to the motorable road and then to the relatives of the deceased.

After this, the last rites of the deceased were performed at Bangapani, the village of the deceased.