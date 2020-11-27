Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya may be discharged from AIIMS Rishikesh soon, her COVID-19 test report normal

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh after testing COVID-19 positive, may be discharged soon as her latest medical report has come normal.

According to the doctors treating her, the health parameters of the Uttarakhand Governor are normal now. All medical investigations have been found to be normal, the doctors at the AIIMS Rishikesh said.

The Uttarakhand Governor was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday after being found Covid-19 positive. She had tested COVID-19 positive for a second time on Wednesday but she is said to be free from the deadly coronavirus infection now.

A five-member team of senior doctors of AIIMS, Rishikesh was monitoring her health regularly.

Sharing more information about her health and medical condition, Professor UB Mishra, Dean of AIIMS Hospital Administration said that the Governor's health is stable and she may be discharged soon.

Professor UB Mishra further stated that the Governor has now recovered fully. All her health parameters are said to be normal and she had not shown any symptoms of the deadly infection.

In a tweet in Hindi on Sunday, the Governor informed, "My coronavirus test report has come positive. I am asymptomatic and have no problem."

"I have isolated myself under the supervision of the doctors. Those of you who have come in close contact with me in the last few days, please be cautious and get yourself tested," Governor Maurya had said in a tweet.

Uttarakhand reported nine deaths and 466 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The total number of cases in the state is 71,256 including 65,102 recoveries, 4,368 active cases and 1,155 deaths.

