NEW DELHI: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance of the state government employees at the rate of 31% per month, reported news agency ANI. The hike in DA will be effective from July 1, according to the Uttarakhand government notification.

The DA hike would also mean a hike in the gross salary of the state government employees. In its notification, the Uttarakhand government said, “the dearness allowance per month at the rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021, to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale.”

Uttarakhand | Dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021, to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale: Uttarakhand Finance Department — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2022

As per the official notification, the state government has approved an increase of 3 per cent in DA of state employees. This hike in dearness allowance will benefit approximately 2.5 lakh state govt employees and pensioners.

Interestingly, the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand has made the announcement just before the by-elections in the state.