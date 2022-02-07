Will make Uttarakhand international spiritual capital for Hindus: Arvind Kejriwal

HARIDWAR: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Haridwar to campaign for his party, on Monday promised to make the poll-bound hill state of Uttarakhand the international spiritual capital for Hindus.

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi CM also promised to create more job opportunities for the educated but unemployed youths of the state. “We will make Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus. This will enhance the tourism extensively, we hope that it will provide employment to thousands of youth here,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM also said that the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand are “historic” and there is an opportunity for the voters to elect an honest government to end corruption here.

“This is a historic election wherein a major change is possible. For the first time, an honest govt can be formed in Uttarakhand. Corruption can be ended,” Arvind Kejriwal said in Haridwar.

While Kejriwal is in Haridwar to campaign for his party, the ruling BJP, on the other hand, is hoping that the "Modi factor" which is credited for the party's big win in the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections, will help it register a repeat performance in the polls just days away.

The party believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence was crucial in the BJP's historic win in 2017 when it bagged 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in a one-sided battle limiting arch-rival Congress to just 11 seats.

While BJP leaders are understandably optimistic about the Modi factor working in favour of the party, poll watchers who don't rate the party's chances high this time also agree that whatever seats the party wins will be due to the Modi factor.

"There is a strong anti-incumbency in the state due to BJP giving three chief ministers in just five years which is all set to spoil the party's chances. However, wherever the party wins it will be on the strength of Modi," Dehradun based political commentator JS Rawat said.

The BJP is seeking the mandate for a second consecutive term in office - something which has evaded incumbent governments in the past in Uttarakhand. The BJP seems to be banking heavily on the Modi magic to achieve its target of winning more than sixty seats in the state.

BJP leaders campaigning for its candidates in different constituencies through virtual rallies are seeking votes in the name of PM Modi.

