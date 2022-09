Atm card holders can get 5 lakhs

If you use an ATM card, then the bank can give you up to Rs 5 lakh. This is a type of insurance for which the family members of a cardholder have to apply.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:42 PM IST

