Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre over Caste Census

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Sonia Gandhi on Caste Census: In the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, Sonia Gandhi has targeted the central government. Sonia Gandhi said that the BJP government and its top leaders are not concerned about the rising unemployment and inflation in the country. Sonia said that this government has no intention of conducting caste census. Sonia Gandhi called the government a complete failure on the issue of paper leak.