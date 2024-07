videoDetails

Muslim countries to open a front against Israel?

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Ismail Haniyeh Assassination: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh has been killed. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has confirmed this. IRGC said that a strike was carried out targeting Haniyeh's house in Tehran. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were killed in this.