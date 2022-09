Government's plan 21000 rupees will be available every month

Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

NPS is a government scheme in which investors will get Rs 21,000 every month. NPS includes both equity and debt instruments. You should invest in it to get a higher monthly pension after retirement. If you deposit Rs 1000 every month in NPS from the age of 20, then your investment will increase to 1.05 crores at the rate of return of 10 per cent per annum till the age of retirement.