PM Modi heads for G7 summit in Italy today

|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
G7 Puglia Summit 2024 Update: G7 summit is being held from June 13 to 15 at the luxury resort Borgo Egnazia in the Apulia region of Italy. The G7 (Group of Seven) is an organization of the world's seven largest economies, which dominate global trade and the international financial system. This includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and United States. Meanwhile, the story behind why PM Modi suddenly went to G7 will blow your mind!

