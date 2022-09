Asia Cup 2022: India will play the last match of Super-4

In the Asia Cup, today there will be a match between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. There is a fire somewhere near the stadium. This fire will although not have any effect on the match.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

In the Asia Cup, today there will be a match between India and Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. There is a fire somewhere near the stadium. This fire will although not have any effect on the match.