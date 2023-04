videoDetails

CSK vs RCB: CSK turned water on Maxwell's stormy innings

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

RCB has played a stormy innings on the home ground of Chennai today. The batsman has hit 76 in 36 balls in Maxwell. In return, Mahi's army won the match by 8 runs.