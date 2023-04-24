NewsVideos
videoDetails

DC vs SRH: In the last over, Delhi Capitals registered a thumping win over SRH

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Today's match in IPL 2023 was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrise Hyderabad. In this exciting match, the Delhi team has won by 7 runs.

All Videos

Major suicide attack in Pakistan, more than 10 killed in the blast
0:34
Major suicide attack in Pakistan, more than 10 killed in the blast
DNA: 'Crime sheet' of each of Atiq's henchmen
35:26
DNA: 'Crime sheet' of each of Atiq's henchmen
DNA: When famous poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' died in 1974
2:37
DNA: When famous poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' died in 1974
DNA: 'Mission Kaveri' launched to evacuate Indians from Sudan
11:33
DNA: 'Mission Kaveri' launched to evacuate Indians from Sudan
DNA: America's 'bomber' on the sky of India
11:51
DNA: America's 'bomber' on the sky of India

Trending Videos

0:34
Major suicide attack in Pakistan, more than 10 killed in the blast
35:26
DNA: 'Crime sheet' of each of Atiq's henchmen
2:37
DNA: When famous poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' died in 1974
11:33
DNA: 'Mission Kaveri' launched to evacuate Indians from Sudan
11:51
DNA: America's 'bomber' on the sky of India
Delhi Capitals,delhi capitals official,delhi capitals playing 11,lucknow super giants win over delhi capitals,delhi capitals ipl,delhi capitals 2023,Delhi Capitals news,Delhi Capitals squad,delhi capitals shorts,delhi capitals new team,delhi capitals new captain,changes in delhi capitals team,delhi capitals management,lucknow super giants win over delhi capitals by 50 runs,delhi capitals playing 11 today,delhi capitals ipl 2023 team,