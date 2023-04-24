हिन्दी
DC vs SRH: In the last over, Delhi Capitals registered a thumping win over SRH
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Today's match in IPL 2023 was played between Delhi Capitals and Sunrise Hyderabad. In this exciting match, the Delhi team has won by 7 runs.
0:34
Major suicide attack in Pakistan, more than 10 killed in the blast
35:26
DNA: 'Crime sheet' of each of Atiq's henchmen
2:37
DNA: When famous poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' died in 1974
11:33
DNA: 'Mission Kaveri' launched to evacuate Indians from Sudan
11:51
DNA: America's 'bomber' on the sky of India
