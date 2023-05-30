NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Pakistani' cheers on CSK's victory...Dhoni-Dhoni across the border

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni.. is at that height of cricket today.. where as a match finisher.. captain.. and wicket-keeper.. Dhoni's game is praised.. newspapers.. social media praising Dhoni since last night. .And it is happening on TV channels.. Now even the enemies of the country are praising him.. It seems as if Dhoni has broken the boundary of Pakistan.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Dhoni is a 300 page book, how to tell in 3 minutes - Rajesh Chauhan
9:35
Taal Thok Ke: Dhoni is a 300 page book, how to tell in 3 minutes - Rajesh Chauhan
Kashmir again shaken by the target killing of Hindus
2:42
Kashmir again shaken by the target killing of Hindus
'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion
7:12
'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion
After Sakshi, one more girl killed in Delhi
3:26
After Sakshi, one more girl killed in Delhi
Will Imran Khan's game end today?
2:20
Will Imran Khan's game end today?

Trending Videos

9:35
Taal Thok Ke: Dhoni is a 300 page book, how to tell in 3 minutes - Rajesh Chauhan
2:42
Kashmir again shaken by the target killing of Hindus
7:12
'Very important decisions were taken for the farmers': Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion
3:26
After Sakshi, one more girl killed in Delhi
2:20
Will Imran Khan's game end today?
Deshhit,MS Dhoni IPL retirement,ms dhoni last ipl,ms dhoni batting,ms dhoni csk live,ms dhoni last ipl status,ms dhoni csk,MS Dhoni last match,MS Dhoni retirement,ms dhoni status video,ms dhnni retirement,dhoni last ipl match,Mahendra Singh Dhoni,when will dhoni play last ipl match,where will dhoni play last ipl match,ipl 2023 final match live,csk vs gt 2023 final live,csk vs gt final live match,Pakistan,MS Dhoni,Dhoni Fans in Pakistan,