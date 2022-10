Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif makes big point about Kohli and Rahul's batting style

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:18 PM IST

Zee News' mega coverage on T20 World Cup continues. In today's match in T20 World Cup, the Indian team will face South Africa. This important match of Super-12 will be held in Perth, Australia. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, while discussing this match with Zee News, has made a big point about the batting style of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Watch this video.