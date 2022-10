Indian fans eye upon Team India's win against South Africa in T20 World Cup

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Zee News' mega coverage on T20 World Cup continues. In today's match in T20 World Cup, the Indian team will face South Africa. This important match of Super-12 will be held in Perth, Australia. Toss will be held in a while from now. There will be a toss in a while. Team India is at the top of its group.