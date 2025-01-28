videoDetails

Delhi Election 2025: CM Yogi to Addresses in Delhi Today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

CM Yogi Delhi Rally Update: CM Yogi's rally again in Delhi today. CM Yogi will address 3 public meetings. Public meeting in Mangolpuri, Vikaspuri, Rajendra Nagar.