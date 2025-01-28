Advertisement
Prayagraj Railway Division Gears Up For Mauni Amavasya in Mahakumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Mahakumbh Mauni Amavasya Snan: Big news related to Maha Kumbh. Preparations complete for Mauni Amavasya. 10 crore people expected to arrive tomorrow. Huge crowd has started gathering in Maha Kumbh from now itself. Special arrangements by Prayagraj administration along with railways. महाकुंभ में मौनी अमावस्या को लेकर तैयारी पूरी Mahakumbh Mauni Amavasya Snan: महाकुंभ से जुड़ी बहुत बड़ी ख़बर. मौनी अमावस्या को लेकर तैयारी पूरी . कल 10 करोड़ लोगों के पहुंचने का अनुमान. महाकुंभ में अभी से जुटने लगी भारी भीड़. रेलवे के साथ प्रयागराज प्रशासन के भी विशेष इंतज़ाम. Preparations complete for Mauni Amavasya in Maha Kumbh Mahakumbh Mauni Amavasya Snan: Big news related to Maha Kumbh. Preparations complete for Mauni Amavasya. 10 crore people expected to arrive tomorrow. Huge crowd has started gathering in Maha Kumbh from now itself. Special arrangements by Prayagraj administration along with railways.

