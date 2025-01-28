videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal vs Yogi in Delhi elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 07:34 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Only seven days are left for campaigning in Delhi elections. In the last days, political parties have put in their full strength. BJP's firebrand leader and UP CM Yogi Adityanath is once again in Delhi. Yogi directly attacked Kejriwal in two of the three rallies. Rahul Gandhi is also starting his second innings with two rallies in Delhi's Dangal. Kejriwal is also campaigning in two assembly constituencies today. That is, Delhi's Dangal. Whose 'Mangal'?