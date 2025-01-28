videoDetails

India, China Decide to Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 01:06 PM IST

There is big news for Shiva devotees across the country. Actually, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start once again from this year. This information was given by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday. According to which, an agreement has been reached between the two countries to start this Yatra again. शिव भक्तों के लिए बड़ी खबर, कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा शुरू देश भर के शिव भक्तों के लिए बड़ी खबर है. दरअसल इस साल से एक बार फिर कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा शुरू होने जा रही है. इस बात की जानकारी विदेश मंत्रालय ने कल दी. जिसके मुताबिक दोनों देशों के बीच फिर से इस यात्रा को शुरु करने की सहमति बन गई है. There is big news for Shiva devotees across the country. Actually, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is going to start once again from this year. This information was given by the Ministry of External Affairs yesterday. According to which, an agreement has been reached between the two countries to start this Yatra again.