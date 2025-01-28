Advertisement
Bhopal Cash Kand: Former constable Saurabh Sharma files surrender

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Saurabh Sharma arrested: Saurabh Sharma has been taken into custody by Lokayukta from Bhopal District Court today. He had come to the district court for appearance from where he was taken into custody. For the last 1 month, Saurabh Sharma was continuously dodging Lokayukta, ED. Let us tell you that in the raid conducted on December 17, 52 kg gold and 11 crore cash was recovered from Saurabh Sharma, former constable of Transport Department. Apart from this, many of his illegal properties were also revealed.

