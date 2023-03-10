videoDetails

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants will be seen in new jersey

| Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:18 PM IST

Lucknow Super Giants New Jersey 2023: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants will now be seen in blue jersey instead of cyan colored jersey. The new jersey of the franchise was launched by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at an event in Ahmedabad on Tuesday before the IPL season 2023. The ceremony was attended by LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir, Captain K.L Rahul. Many people including K.L Rahul, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka attended the program.