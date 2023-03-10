NewsVideos
videoDetails

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants will be seen in new jersey

|Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:18 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants New Jersey 2023: In the upcoming Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants will now be seen in blue jersey instead of cyan colored jersey. The new jersey of the franchise was launched by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah at an event in Ahmedabad on Tuesday before the IPL season 2023. The ceremony was attended by LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir, Captain K.L Rahul. Many people including K.L Rahul, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka attended the program.

All Videos

Check out why Ram Charan opted to go barefoot on a flight to the US ahead of Oscars
Check out why Ram Charan opted to go barefoot on a flight to the US ahead of Oscars
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's befitting reply to AAP spokesperson!
9:43
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's befitting reply to AAP spokesperson!
Taal Thok Ke: When will the hearing of the case against Shinde faction MLAs- Congress spokesperson
8:51
Taal Thok Ke: When will the hearing of the case against Shinde faction MLAs- Congress spokesperson
Delhi Liquor Scam: Sisodia to remain in CBI custody till March 21
18:39
 Delhi Liquor Scam: Sisodia to remain in CBI custody till March 21
Manish Sisodia's bail in CBI case postponed, decision will come on March 21
1:37
Manish Sisodia's bail in CBI case postponed, decision will come on March 21

Trending Videos

Check out why Ram Charan opted to go barefoot on a flight to the US ahead of Oscars
9:43
Taal Thok Ke: Shehzad Poonawalla's befitting reply to AAP spokesperson!
8:51
Taal Thok Ke: When will the hearing of the case against Shinde faction MLAs- Congress spokesperson
18:39
Delhi Liquor Scam: Sisodia to remain in CBI custody till March 21
1:37
Manish Sisodia's bail in CBI case postponed, decision will come on March 21
IPL 2023 Videos,Lucknow Super Giants,ipl 2023 lucknow super giants final squad,lucknow super giants 2023,lucknow super giants squad,lucknow super giants full squad,IPL 2023 auction,ipl 2023 lsg team,ipl 2023 lsg full squad,ipl 2023 lsg final squad,cricket news,Sports,lsg team after auction,IPL 2023,K L Rahul,Gautam,Gautam Gambhir,BCCI secretary Jay Shah,Lucknow Super Giants New Jersey 2023,LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka,