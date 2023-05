videoDetails

IPL Breaking: Rinku Singh made Punjab Kings perform Bhangra, KKR won by 5 wickets

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 09, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Today's match in IPL was between KKR and Punjab Kings. Rinku Singh has hit the winning four on the last ball on the ground of Eden Gardens. KKR won this match by 5 wickets.