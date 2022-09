Suryakumar Yadav breaks Shikhar Dhawan's record

| Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav has become the batsman to score the most T20 runs in a calendar year. Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 50 with the help of 5 fours and 3 sixes in his innings and completed 732 runs in 21 matches played this year. Suryakumar Yadav completed the 8th half-century of his T20 career during this period.