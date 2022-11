T20 World Cup 2022: Team India will beat England in the semi-finals tomorrow?

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

The Pakistani team won a spectacular victory on the basis of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The Pakistani team has made it to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 in a spectacular manner. Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets.