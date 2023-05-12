videoDetails

Watch Video: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul pale in front of Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:19 PM IST

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hit 50 runs in 13 balls yesterday. Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in IPL.