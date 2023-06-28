NewsVideos
‘72 Hoorain’ co-producer Ashoke Pandit rains fire on Censor Board after film’s trailer is denied certification

Jun 28, 2023
The upcoming film ‘72 Hoorain’ has been in the eye of a storm since the release of its trailer. The most recent development surrounding the film is Censor Board rejecting the trailer of the film and demanding cuts. The film already earned a Censor Certificate but the trailer, which carries the same essence as that of the film, was denied one. The makers had planned the theatrical release of the trailer on June 28. Helmed by two-time National Award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, the movie is slated to release on July 7.

