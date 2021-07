Aaj Ki Fake News: Actor Sharad Kelkar can be seen in TV serial Anupamaa soon?

The TV serial 'Anupamaa' is in the headlines for the past few days. A few days ago news came that the makers of serial 'Anupamaa' have approached famous TV stars including Ram Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar. Sharad Kelkar's fans have been waiting for his return on TV for a long time. Meanwhile, Sharad Kelkar has revealed that he is not going to be a part of the serial Anupamaa and has no such plans at the moment.