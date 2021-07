Aaj Ki Fake News: Cases of Delta Variant found in Actor Suniel Shetty's building, building sealed?

Recently there was news that BMC has sealed the 'Prithvi Apartment' building located at Altamount Road in South Mumbai as few people testes positive for COVID delta variant. Actually, Sunil Shetty and his family also live in same building. Shetty clarified that this is completely fake news and no Delta variant case has been found in his building.