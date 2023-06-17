NewsVideos
Adipurush: Seat Reserved For Lord Hanuman In Theatres For Special Screening

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 07:20 PM IST
A flower-adorned seat and a picture of Lord Hanuman was seen in Gorakhpur's Theatres. That's how many people saw 'Adipurush' in theatres across the country. Some were seen praying, while others took obligatory selfies of the unusual sight.

