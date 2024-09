videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Civil War starts in Pakistan?

Sonam | Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 11:42 PM IST

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is crying about Kashmir in the UN. But he is unable to handle the situation inside Pakistan. Imran supporters took to the streets in Rawalpindi. And slogans of freedom are being raised inside Pakistan itself... PTI supporters in Rawalpindi took to the streets demanding the release of Imran Khan and raised slogans against Shahbaz Sharif.