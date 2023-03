videoDetails

After 'Slapgate' at Oscars, Academy prepared for any more fiasco at the award show?

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 01:45 PM IST

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer confirmed in an interview with Time magazine that the organization has implemented a new “crisis team” for the upcoming 2023 Oscars in order to quickly navigate any potential real-time emergency.