Security forces shot down 2 terrorists in J&K's Sopore

| Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 04:46 PM IST

Jammu Kashmir News: Sopore Encounter: Big news is coming from Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have killed 2 terrorists in an encounter in Sopore, Baramulla. Recently, Amit Shah had held a meeting after the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, after which the army has come into action.