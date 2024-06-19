videoDetails

Snake found in Amazon parcel in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

A video has come to light in which everyone is surprised to find a cobra snake in a parcel.. This incident is from Karnataka, where a person had ordered a parcel and as soon as the person received the parcel was about to open it t hen this snake was also found stuck on the tape which is used to close the parcel.. It is fortunate that this poisonous snake was not in the packaging. The person made a video of the entire incident and shared it on social media.