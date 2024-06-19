Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2758781
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Snake found in Amazon parcel in Karnataka's Bengaluru

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
A video has come to light in which everyone is surprised to find a cobra snake in a parcel.. This incident is from Karnataka, where a person had ordered a parcel and as soon as the person received the parcel was about to open it t hen this snake was also found stuck on the tape which is used to close the parcel.. It is fortunate that this poisonous snake was not in the packaging. The person made a video of the entire incident and shared it on social media.

All Videos

Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his birthday
Play Icon01:21
Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his birthday
Thieves steal Outer Unit of AC in UP's Ghaziabad
Play Icon01:09
Thieves steal Outer Unit of AC in UP's Ghaziabad
Watch viral Video of Putin-Kim Meet
Play Icon00:52
Watch viral Video of Putin-Kim Meet
Youth beaten to death in Aligarh
Play Icon05:47
Youth beaten to death in Aligarh
Pune Porsche like incident took place in Chennai
Play Icon01:40
Pune Porsche like incident took place in Chennai

Trending Videos

Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his birthday
play icon1:21
Watch Video of Rahul Gandhi celebrating his birthday
Thieves steal Outer Unit of AC in UP's Ghaziabad
play icon1:9
Thieves steal Outer Unit of AC in UP's Ghaziabad
Watch viral Video of Putin-Kim Meet
play icon0:52
Watch viral Video of Putin-Kim Meet
Youth beaten to death in Aligarh
play icon5:47
Youth beaten to death in Aligarh
Pune Porsche like incident took place in Chennai
play icon1:40
Pune Porsche like incident took place in Chennai