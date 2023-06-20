NewsVideos
AICWA writes a letter to PM Modi over Adipurush film, demands to ban it

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Adipurush Controversy: Controversy seems to be increasing regarding the film Adipurush. The dialogues of this film are being attacked one after the other. Along with this, Hindu organizations are also seen protesting against the screening of this film. All India Cine Workers have written a letter to PM Modi in this regard and demanded a ban on the film.

