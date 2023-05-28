NewsVideos
AR Rahman Enthralls at Green Carpet, Talks About 'Naatu Naatu' Global Recognition

|Updated: May 28, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Renowned artist AR Rahman recently attended the IIFA Awards 2023 held in Abu Dhabi, where he showed his support for the talented individuals who have played a significant role in popularizing Indian music on the global stage.He emphasized the importance of these artists in upholding the pride of India through their skills.

