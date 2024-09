videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Are Parents to Blame for Children's Mobile Addiction?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 03:02 AM IST

Parents often scold their children for excessive mobile phone use, but are they setting the right example? In today’s world, adults too are glued to their phones all day. We spoke to experts about children's mobile addiction, and they pointed out that adults may be more responsible for this issue than kids. Watch the full report to learn how parents can change their habits to help their children.