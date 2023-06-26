NewsVideos
B-Town Actress Dia Mirza participates in ‘Swarnim Himalaya’ campaign in Shimla

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:55 AM IST
The team ‘Healing Himalaya’ in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Environment, Science and Technology Department, Forest department, Himachal Pradesh Police and civic body of Shimla has started the Swarnim Himalaya campaign to remove plastic waste from the Himalayan region. Bollywood actress and United Nations on Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza on June 26 participated in a campaign called ‘Swarnim Himalaya’.

