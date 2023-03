videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Anupam Kher breaks down at friend Satish Kaushik's funeral

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 12:02 AM IST

Friend Anupam Kher broke down after seeing the dead body of Satish Kaushik. Let us tell you that Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher started their career as actors almost simultaneously in Mumbai.