Big news for RRR fans, 'Naatu Naatu' to be performed live at Oscars 2023 | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

RRR song Naatu Naatu will be performed live on stage at the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, in their Oscar debut will be performing the insanely viral track on stage, the Academy announced on Tuesday night.