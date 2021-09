Bollywood Breaking: Arjun Kapoor-John's film 'Ek Villain Returns' to release on Eid

The much-awaited Bollywood thriller ‘Ek Villain Returns’ will release on Eid 2022 - which will fall in the month of July. Fans are ecstatic as ‘Ek Villain’ gave them an adrenaline rush and they expect the same from the sequel.