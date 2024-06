videoDetails

DNA: Why is there dispute over soil of Mathura?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

On Amazon, two packets of 200 grams of Vrindavan Braj Raj are being sold for Rs 320 and Rs 355. The company has also given the option of EMI for this. The way the soil of Braj is being sold online. The sages and saints and the people of Braj are angry…the people of Braj are saying that this is a sin…their only demand is that Lord Shri Krishna is present in every particle of Braj…therefore this soil should not be sold.