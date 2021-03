Bollywood Breaking: Deepika-Prabhas's upcoming movie is going to release internationally?

Nag Ashwin has directed a science-fiction film in which Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen and the film will hit the big screen in the month of July. Nag Ashwin also revealed that his next film is not a pan-Indian but a pan-world film, leaving fans wondering.