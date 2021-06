Bollywood Breaking: Karishma Kapoor completed 30 years in Bollywood, debuted at the age of 17!

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has been active in the film industry for last 30 years. Now even though she is not seen as much in films as before, but despite this, there has been no dip in her fan following. The actress has been entertaining fans for three decades. Like sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor is also very active on social media.