Bollywood Breaking: Kunal Kapoor has love for Anushka in his heart, but he is silent because of Virat's fear!

Actors Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, and Drashti Dhami appeared in a special episode of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan called Koffee Shots with Karan. Kunal was asked with whom he would like to marry the actress. He replied, "I would like to marry Anushka, but I think Virat will behead me".