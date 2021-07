Bollywood Breaking: Madhuri Dixit captivates everyone with her performance as Nisha!

Bollywood veteran Madhuri Dixit is a glamorous and gorgeous diva. The actress was seen in the famous film 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun'. His amazing role in that film was loved by his fans. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's on-screen romance was also loved by their fans and they both looked fabulous together.