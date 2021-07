Bollywood Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas completes 19 years!

Shah Rukh Khan shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from the film on the completion of 19 years of the film Devdas. The actor credits the team for this wonderful journey and success. Shahrukh played the lead role in it while Aishwarya Rai appeared in the character of Paro. The film also featured other stars including Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff and Kirron Kher.