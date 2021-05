Bollywood Breaking: Tauktae Cyclone destroys set of film 'Tiger 3'

Salman and Katrina will once again be seen together in Manish Sharma's 'Tiger 3'. The shooting of the film was set to begin, however, when Cyclone Tauktae hit in Mumbai recently, it caused a lots of havoc. The cyclone destroyed several sets of films that were being constructed and one of them was of Tiger 3.